Dewan Hernandez’s double-double gives Westchester Knicks second straight win over Cleveland Charge

The Westchester Knicks are coming off a double-digit win over the Cleveland Charge on Sunday and were looking to keep the momentum going in their second meeting of the week.

Westchester burst out of the gate with a strong opening quarter and totaled 37 points behind efficient shooting and interior scoring. Dewan Hernandez was active offensively early on and that continued throughout the game. Hernandez scored six of the team’s first eight points and totaled 14 points in the first quarter. Not only was the 6’10” big man contributing on both ends, but he has put together a good stretch of games. The Knicks held a 70-49 lead at halftime.

Cleveland put together a few runs in the third quarter behind RJ Nembhard Jr. and Kyle Guy, as the former scored 12 points and the latter totaled seven points in the quarter. The Charge cut their deficit to nine points late in the quarter, but the Knicks had a good turnaround and pushed their lead to 12 points after three quarters of play.

Westchester kept the ball rolling in the final 12 minutes and increased their lead to double digits, while the team’s defense held Cleveland to six points in the first six minutes of the quarter. The Knicks picked up a 116-100 win over the Charge.

Dewan Hernandez led Westchester with 30 points (14/19 FG), 15 rebounds and two blocks. Louis King finished 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Feron Hunt recorded 16 points (7/12 FG) and three assists. Tra Holder totaled 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

With a win over Cleveland, the Knicks (16-14) are one games behind the No. 6 seed, College Park Skyhawks. The top six teams in each conference make the G League postseason. Westchester has two games left in the regular season.

The Knicks are back in action on Thursday against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Tip off is at 7pm on MSG and ESPN+.