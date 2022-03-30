Game Thread: Knicks vs. Hornets- 03/30/22

The Charlotte Hornets (39-37) are playoff bound. The New York Knicks are (let’s be honest) not. Although our heroes may not reach post-season glory, they won’t fold over and fart into the sunset either. The resurgent Knicks are on a four-game tear and hungry for more, especially their young bucks who are determined to prove themselves before the 2021-22 curtain falls.

The Hornets are doomed. Tip-off is at 7:30 PM on MSG. This is your game thread. This is At the Hive. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Be kind to one another. Go the Knicks!