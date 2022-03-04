Hey everyone! I’m back with a new podcast this week breaking down the Knicks and the NBA! Here is this week’s rundown:

-The Knicks free fall continues.

-When will the Nets be at full strength? And will they be in the play-in?

-Trouble in LA. Will the Lakers and Clippers meet in the play-in round?

-Will anyone catch Phoenix out west?

-And much more as we closer to the playoffs.

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 140 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!