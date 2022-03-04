Westchester Knicks’ five-game winning streak snapped following 121-116 loss to Motor City Cruise

The Westchester Knicks picked up an 115-108 win over the Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday and were looking to continue their winning streak Thursday. The Knicks were short-handed going into the matinee game. Jericho Sims was with the New York Knicks as part of his two-way contract. Luka Samanic (left plantar fasciitis), Aamir Simms (concussion protocol) and MJ Walker (right wrist) were out.

Thursday’s matinee was solid back-and-forth action from two teams that are in the postseason picture. There were 14 lead changes and the score was tied at 20 different points during the game.

Westchester put up a solid first quarter due to the good spacing the team showed and efficient shooting. Quinton Rose put up an impressive dunk late in the quarter that was worthy of SportsCenter’s Top 10. Rose had a good first half, as he was getting to the basket and drained a couple of three-pointers.

Both teams traded the lead during many points in the second half. The largest lead in the final quarter was four points and Motor City took a five-point lead following a three-pointer from Cassius Stanley and a pull up jumper from Derrick Walton, Jr. The jumper from Walton Jr. handed Westchester a 121-116 loss.

Tyler Hall led Westchester with 24 points (5-12 3PT), six assists and two steals. Louis King finished with 23 points (10-17 FG), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Dewan Hernandez recorded 22 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Quinton Rose tallied 19 points (3-5 3PT), five rebounds and four assists. Kethan Savage finished with 14 points and four steals.

Westchester is back in action on Saturday against the Delaware Blue Coats. Tip off is at 7pm on MSG and the G League YouTube channel.