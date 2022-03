The New York Knicks are butt this season, which makes the idea of a Pacific Time Zone game appalling. To make matters worse, they’re playing the Phoenix Suns, a.k.a. the NBA’s top team.

Obi Toppin (hamstring) is out. I’m guessing Taj Gibson will play at PF. I’m guessing it will suck.

The game is at 10:00 PM on ESPN. This is Bright Side of the Sun.