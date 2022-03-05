Suns 115, Knicks 114: Scenes from pain

It’s nearly 1:00 AM here on the East Coast, so let’s get this one over with. The Knicks lost on a banked-in buzzer-beater after Alec Burks missed a free throw that would have put them up by three.

Is that all? Ha, you wish! Julius Randle, who led the Knicks with 25 points, was ejected in the third quarter for getting into a fracas with some doofus named Cam Johnson. I know I’m in the minority here, but I think the ejection was warranted — the ref had already stepped in between the two players, and Randle slapped the ref’s arm away to get in a shove at Johnson. I know we all like to pretend it’s still 1994, but that’s gonna earn you an ejection in the year of our Lord 2022. Anyway, that Cam Johnson doofus? He would go on to score 21 points in the fourth quarter alone. And guess who hit that game-winner? You guessed it, folks: Cam Johnson.

Mitchell Robinson was very good. We’ll always have that, I suppose. Recap to come tomorrow. Go to sleep.