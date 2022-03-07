Knicks 116, Clippers 93: Scenes from the kids finally breaking through

The New York Knicks snapped a seven-game losing streak and dispatched the Clippers in Los Angeles on a very late Sunday night/early Monday morning here on the East Coast. If you’re reading this site, you’ve probably been praying for the moment when Tom Thibodeau would find give in to reason and play the youngsters. Well, it finally happened, and it was GLORIOUS.

As is their style, the Knicks damn near blew a 26-point lead in the third quarter, as the starters started crapping their pants. A massive Clips run brought the lead down to 12 heading into the fourth quarter. The team had lost the last three times they’d held a 20-point lead, and they seemed on the precipice of making it a fourth.

And then, suddenly, the game was over. Thibs started the fourth with a five-man unit of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride, Cam Reddish, and Jericho Sims. That unit had demolished the Clips in a few second-quarter minutes, but you never know how long Thibs will hold off on the leash with his young players. Instead, the kids ripped off a 10-0 run to go back up 22. Cam Reddish was a demon on both ends, scoring 15 points in the fourth.

IQ — of the “not a PG” fame — was slinging beautiful passes all over the court and getting to the basket at will: 21 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists. RJ did most of his work in the first half, but he finished with 24 points and nine boards. Sims (11 rebounds) and Deuce held the Clippers in check with their defense (and Sims’ bone-crushing screens). It was the kind of basketball that can remind even Knicks fans that basketball is fun.

Recap tomorrow morning. Enjoy this one, folks!