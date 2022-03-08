 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Knicks 131, Kings 115: Scenes from a Julius Randle second-half eruption (the good kind)

What a second half.

By Joe Flynn
NBA: New York Knicks at Sacramento Kings Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks undid a pathetic first half with a historic second half, turning a 20-point deficit into a 16-point rout of the Kings in Sacramento. They scored 83 points in the second half Monday night. How rare is that? Let’s just say it has been a while.

Leading the charge in the second half was Julius Randle, who scored most of his career-high 46 points after halftime. He was raining the three-ball — a true rarity for him this season — hitting a career-high eight from beyond the arc.

RJ Barrett continued his recent run of stellar play, dropping a casual 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Immanuel Quickley nearly matched RJ, with 27 points (on just 10 FGA), six rebounds and four assists. IQ has been on fire of late.

You may have noticed a few glimpses of Miles McBride in some of these highlights — diving on the floor, throwing lobs, and generally being awesome. For the second consecutive game, Deuce played the entire fourth quarter. Thibs maybe finally figured it out? Only time will tell.

Recap to come. Have a good evening.

