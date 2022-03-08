Knicks 131, Kings 115: Scenes from a Julius Randle second-half eruption (the good kind)

The New York Knicks undid a pathetic first half with a historic second half, turning a 20-point deficit into a 16-point rout of the Kings in Sacramento. They scored 83 points in the second half Monday night. How rare is that? Let’s just say it has been a while.

Knicks 83 points in the second half are the franchise’s most in a second half since Dec. 28, 1969 at PHX (83). It’s the most in either half since they scored 84 points in the first half at PHI on Nov. 18, 1988. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 8, 2022

Leading the charge in the second half was Julius Randle, who scored most of his career-high 46 points after halftime. He was raining the three-ball — a true rarity for him this season — hitting a career-high eight from beyond the arc.

JULIUS RANDLE.



CAREER-HIGH 46.



8 THREES. pic.twitter.com/NvsNJQCMXL — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) March 8, 2022

RJ Barrett continued his recent run of stellar play, dropping a casual 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Immanuel Quickley nearly matched RJ, with 27 points (on just 10 FGA), six rebounds and four assists. IQ has been on fire of late.

IMMANUEL QUICKLEY MY GOODNESS ❄️ pic.twitter.com/u0xWstCHs5 — KNICKS ON MSG (@KnicksMSGN) March 8, 2022

You may have noticed a few glimpses of Miles McBride in some of these highlights — diving on the floor, throwing lobs, and generally being awesome. For the second consecutive game, Deuce played the entire fourth quarter. Thibs maybe finally figured it out? Only time will tell.

Recap to come. Have a good evening.