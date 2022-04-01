Hey everyone! Here is the rundown for this week’s episode of the podcast:

-The Knicks continue to push for a play-in spot. What scenario puts them into the 10-seed?

-What the March progress could mean for the Knicks this offseason?

-The Lakers flirt with missing the play-in altogether. What scenario sees them miss out?

-What will LeBron’s future look like if the Lakers miss the play-in?

-And much more playoff talk.

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 144 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!