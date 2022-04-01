Westchester secures third consecutive win as six Knicks finish in double figures

The Westchester Knicks are coming off back-to-back wins against the Cleveland Charge, which includes a 120-110 win on Tuesday. The Knicks welcomed the Fort Wayne Mad Ants into town, as the two teams faced off in their first game of a back-to-back.

Fort Wayne held a six-point lead at the midway point of the first quarter, but Westchester went on a 12-2 run to take a 27-21 lead. Dewan Hernandez was active early with his scoring at the basket and attacking the glass. Louis King showcased his versatility throughout the game with his perimeter shooting, passing, and transition defense. King had a great block in transition on Darius Adams.

Fort Wayne put together a good stretch in the second quarter and made it a one-point game, 59-58, at halftime. The Mad Ants took the lead in the third quarter and led by four points by the middle of the quarter. The Knicks regained the lead around the six minute mark and held onto it for the remainder of the game.

Westchester went on a 17-0 run from the end of the third into the fourth quarter. The Knicks saw great play from their bench. Aamir Simms (19 points), Quinton Rose (16 points), and Tra Holder (14 points) finished in double figures. All three were efficient with their scoring, while Holder made an impact with his play making. The Knicks picked up a 131-110 win over Fort Wayne.

Louis King led Westchester with 19 points (4/8 3PT), eight rebounds and six assists. Feron Hunt finished with 19 points (8/12 FG) and seven rebounds. Aamir Simms recorded 19 points (8/10 FG) and six rebounds. Dewan Hernandez totaled 16 points (8/16 FG), eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Quinton Rose tallied 16 points (7/10 FG), six rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Tra Holder finished with 14 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

With a win over Fort Wayne, the Knicks (17-14) are 0.5 games behind the No. 6 seed, Grand Rapids Gold. The top six teams in each conference make the G League postseason. Westchester has one game left in the regular season.

The Knicks are back in action on Saturday against Fort Wayne. Tip off is at 7pm on MSG and the G League YouTube channel.