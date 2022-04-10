Knicks 105, Raptors 94: Scenes from the continuing legend of IQ and Obi

So sorry, friends of the tank: Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin had other ideas. The Knicks’ young duo terrorized the playoff-bound Toronto Raptors in Sunday night’s season finale. Knicks fans in attendance on Fan Appreciation Night won’t soon forget the performance those too put on at the Mecca.

Let’s start with Toppin. The power forward once again obliterated his previous career-high with 42 points. Obi was efficient yet again, shooting 16-28 from the field, 6-14 from three and 4-4 from the line. He also had 10 rebounds, three assists and a block.

What a capper to the season for Toppin, who gave Leon Rose and the front office something serious to think about during the offseason. In his 10 starts, Obi averaged 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists. That’ll play.

As good as Obi way, IQ was the engine that drove the Knicks to victory. IQ decimated the league’s ninth-ranked defense (yes, they were resting Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, but they still had a ton of tough defenders). IQ also set a career high with 34 points to go along with 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Quickley bested the GOAT himself, Clyde Frazier, as the youngest Knick with a 30-point triple-double.

And so the Knicks end the season at 37-45. It was a disappointment in many ways. But if IQ and Obi carry this momentum into next year, the future will be bright at MSG.