2021-22 Westchester Knicks season recap: A tale of two seasons

After a shortened 2021 season, the NBA G League returned to a full season of 50 games. The only difference was the season was split into two portions: the Showcase Cup (14 games) and the regular season (36 games).

The Westchester Knicks played consecutive games against the same opponent throughout the Showcase Cup until the final two games, which was the Winter Showcase in Las Vegas. The Knicks struggled at the start of the Showcase Cup with three losses, but rebounded by winning four of their next six games.

Brandon Williams and Luka Samanic played well during the Showcase Cup, as the former was working to show he was deserving of an NBA call-up and the latter was a two-way player looking to make an impression on the organization and earn NBA minutes. The Knicks wrapped up the Showcase Cup with a 5-9 record following a 113-103 win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

In December, Westchester saw several of their players earn NBA promotions. Those players were Brandon Goodwin, MJ Walker, Myles Powell, Tyler Hall and Brandon Williams.

The G League season, which was supposed to start on December 28, was delayed until January 5 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and many G League players earning NBA call-ups. The first four games of the regular season were canceled and weren’t made up. The regular season started on January 5 against the Grand Rapids Gold.

Westchester struggled to start the regular season due to NBA call-ups and injuries. The Knicks lost their first three games and were 2-6 in their first eight games. When Westchester was healthy, the team showed to be a solid team.

When things started to click with the team and players returned from their NBA call-ups, Westchester started putting wins together. The team won four of their next five games then put together a five-game winning streak to get to a winning record. Dewan Hernandez played a role in the team’s success, while recording seven consecutive double-doubles. Brandon Williams was making an impact with his scoring, ability to get to the basket, and play making.

Tyler Hall’s role as a scorer increased in his third season, as his perimeter shooting was vital in the team being a top five three-point shooting team in the G League. Jordan Allen had some games where he shot the ball well from deep, which included a a game where he shot 9-of-15 from deep against the Maine Celtics.

Westchester entered March with a 10-8 record with the hopes of earning a postseason spot. While the Knicks struggled to start the month, the team won five of seven games and were in a good position to earn the No. 6 seed. Louis King made a contribution with his defense, versatility, and was able to shoot the ball well from deep in several games. Westchester lost their final game of the season to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants and missed the postseason by 0.5 game. The Knicks finished the season with a 17-15 record.

Miles McBride was the only New York Knicks’ assignment player during the season. The time in Westchester gave him more of a chance to see game action and develop his game. He showcased his scoring ability and efficient perimeter shooting. McBride was one of the top passers in the G League, while he would find his teammates in the best position to score. He showed his drive-and-dish game where he would kick out to the open shooter. The Knicks rookie showcased quick hands where he forced turnovers (2.6 SPG) and would create extra possessions for the team.

The six call ups during the 2021-22 season were the most in franchise history. Brandon Williams earned two promotions, while the second one was a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. Myles Powell signed a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, while Brandon Goodwin inked the same deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tyler Hall and MJ Walker both signed 10-day contracts, while the former signed with the New York Knicks and the latter inked a deal with the Phoenix Suns.

There were several players that put their name in the franchise’s record book. Tyler Hall and Jordan Allen both drained nine threes in a game, which is second most behind Lamar Peters. Miles McBride dished 18 assists against the Grand Rapids Gold, which is second most behind Peters. McBride scored 39 points against the Delaware Blue Coats, which is tied with Billy Garrett (39) for the fourth most points scored in a game. The three ahead of McBride are Trey Burke (43), John Jenkins (40), and Doron Lamb (40).

Dewan Hernandez’s 15 double-doubles were tied with Ben Strong and are behind Ivan Rabb (19) and Xavier Rathan-Mayes (17). Jericho Sims’ 19 rebounds against the Delaware Blue Coats is tied with Jameel Warney for fourth most in a game, which trails Ivan Rabb (24 and 20) and Stephen Zimmerman (20).

The Westchester Knicks wrapped up their eighth season with a 17-15 record and fell short of the G League playoffs by less than one game. Along with that, the Knicks continue to show why they are one of the top developmental teams in the NBAGL. Westchester saw five players earn a combined six NBA call-ups.

Twitter Threads: Aamir Simms thread | Miles McBride thread | Tyler Hall thread