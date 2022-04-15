Hey everyone! I’m back with a new podcast this week breaking down the Knicks and the NBA as always. Here is the show rundown:
-Leon Rose provides an update on the Knicks that riled me up.
-Play-in drama in Minnesota and Brooklyn.
-Which playoff matchups are the most intriguing?
-Woj fires Frank Vogel before the Lakers could
-And much more!
To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.
To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 146 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.
