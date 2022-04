The New York Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Saturday matinee at the Garden. For some reason, Alec Burks is still starting at PG, even with the Knicks eliminated from playoff contention. Miles McBride (knee) is out.

Tip-off is at 1:00 PM on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Fear the Sword. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Be kind to one another. Go the Knicks!