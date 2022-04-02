Cavaliers 119, Knicks 101: Scenes from at least Obi Toppin got his 20

The New York Knicks got steamrolled by the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday afternoon, 119-101. The Cavs led by nine after the first quarter, and the game rarely got closer than that. Cleveland shot 54.3% from the field and had seven players score in double figures. Yeah, it was like that.

RJ Barrett played his worst game of the season. The young wing shot a paltry 4-18 from the floor, including 3-13 in the paint. RJ was getting the looks at the rim, but he couldn’t finish to save his life. Also, his defense, which has been noticeably worse over the past few weeks, wasn’t rough. Whatever. The season is basically over. At least Tom Thibodeau finally pulled him halfway through the fourth quarter.

I suppose the biggest bright spot of the afternoon was the play of Obi Toppin. Obi led the Knicks in scoring with a career-high 20 points, including an impressive 9-9 from the free-throw line. Offense wasn’t really a problem for the Knicks most of the night, and the ball was really moving with Obi in there. Sadly, the defense fell apart for the second straight game.

No recap tonight, folks. There’s a game in Orlando tomorrow, so let’s just relax until then.