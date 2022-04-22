Hey everyone! Back at it again! Here is the rundown for this week’s podcast:
-Is Jalen Brunson the answer to the Knicks point guard woes?
-The wild Nets-Celtics series and KD’s struggles in the Game 2.
-Devin Booker’s injury for the Suns and will it allow the Pelicans to take over the series?
-The Heat and Warriors take control and the Sixers stun the Raptors in Game 3.
-And much more playoff talk!
To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.
To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 147 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.
Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!
