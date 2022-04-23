Getting to know Rokas Jokubaitis during the EuroLeague playoffs

We all know that the Knicks are no longer playing basketball this season...but what if I told you that isn’t technically true for every member of the organization? One of last year’s draft picks, Rokas Jokubaitis, is still playing in the very prestigious EuroLeague playoffs.

Rokas played a solid game in Barcelona’s 77-67 win over Bayern Munich in the opening game of the playoffs, posting seven points and a team-high five assists in 18 minutes of playing time.

Don't forget about this guy when thinking about the Knicks' next year's guard rotation:



7 PTS

5 AST (0 TOV)

3-for-4 shooting

First playoff W pic.twitter.com/g4pWfUYx47 — Ersin Demir (@EDemirNBA) April 21, 2022

OK, so one of those passes probably should have been a turnover. Then again, maybe Rokas meant to throw it between the defender’s legs like that. Maybe the kid is just that good! Also, check out Barcelona coach Sarunas Jasikevicius screaming at Rokas in that video — that dude makes Tom Thibodeau look like kitten on Xanax.

Knowing the world’s thirst for more Rokas content, the EuroLeague produced a short video biography of the young up-and-comer.

"We all know in Lithuania, basketball is a second religion"



Check out the latest feature with @FCBbasket guard, Rokas Jokubaitis! #EveryGameMatters pic.twitter.com/hYtmva8Fr7 — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) April 20, 2022

Rokas seems like a nice kid. Hopefully he continues to kick ass in the playoffs.