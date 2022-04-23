 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Getting to know Rokas Jokubaitis during the EuroLeague playoffs

Kid likes basketball and is good at it.

By Joe Flynn
/ new
NBA: Summer League-New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

We all know that the Knicks are no longer playing basketball this season...but what if I told you that isn’t technically true for every member of the organization? One of last year’s draft picks, Rokas Jokubaitis, is still playing in the very prestigious EuroLeague playoffs.

Rokas played a solid game in Barcelona’s 77-67 win over Bayern Munich in the opening game of the playoffs, posting seven points and a team-high five assists in 18 minutes of playing time.

OK, so one of those passes probably should have been a turnover. Then again, maybe Rokas meant to throw it between the defender’s legs like that. Maybe the kid is just that good! Also, check out Barcelona coach Sarunas Jasikevicius screaming at Rokas in that video — that dude makes Tom Thibodeau look like kitten on Xanax.

Knowing the world’s thirst for more Rokas content, the EuroLeague produced a short video biography of the young up-and-comer.

Rokas seems like a nice kid. Hopefully he continues to kick ass in the playoffs.

More From Posting and Toasting

Loading comments...