Can you name every member of the 2021-22 Knicks? Take the test!

A grand total of 23 folks stepped onto the hardwood wearing a New York Knicks uniform this season. That total is somewhat inflated because the Knicks added a few players mid-season because of the COVID wave that swept the NBA at the time. The most total minutes played by a Knick this season was 2544. The fewest? A whopping two total minutes.

Here comes the tough part: Can you name all 23 players? I’ve prepared a quiz, and you have six minutes to name them all.

Here’s the link? Do you have the guts to take the 2021-22 Knicks roster challenge?

Feel free to share your results in the comments. No cheating! Enjoy your day.