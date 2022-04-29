Ep. 148 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

I’m back with another podcast this week! Here is the show rundown:
-An update on the Knicks pursuit on Jalen Brunson
-The Heat, Celtics, Bucks and Warriors advance
-Memphis and Minnesota playoff drama
-The Sixers letting the Raptors back in the series (nearly).
-Looking ahead to the conference semifinals.
