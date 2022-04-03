 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Knicks at Magic- 04/03/22

Traveling to the Sunshine State for the second of a back-to-back.

By Russell_Richardson
Orlando Magic v New York Knicks Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks (34-44) will visit the Amway Center to face the Orlando Magic (28-58) on Sunday evening. Look for Obi Toppin to try to top the career-high 20 points he scored in yesterday’s loss to the Cavaliers, and surely RJ Barrett will bounce back from his 12-point performance with a bunch o’ buckets. If the Knicks can neutralize that flamethrower Terrence Ross, they just might win a game.

Tip-off is at 6:00 PM on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Orlando Pinstriped Post. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Be kind to one another. Viva Knicks!

