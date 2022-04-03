Game Thread: Knicks at Magic- 04/03/22

The New York Knicks (34-44) will visit the Amway Center to face the Orlando Magic (28-58) on Sunday evening. Look for Obi Toppin to try to top the career-high 20 points he scored in yesterday’s loss to the Cavaliers, and surely RJ Barrett will bounce back from his 12-point performance with a bunch o’ buckets. If the Knicks can neutralize that flamethrower Terrence Ross, they just might win a game.

Tip-off is at 6:00 PM on MSG.