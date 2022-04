The New York Knicks take on the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. The game means playoff seeding for the Nets, but nothing for the Knicks. Enjoy!

Game is at 7:30 PM on on ABC. This is NetsDaily. No trolling them, please. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in this thread. Be nice to one another. Go the Knicks!