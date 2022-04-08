Hey everyone! I’m back with a new show this week breaking down the Knicks and the NBA. Here is the show rundown:

-Postmortem on the Knicks 2021-22 season.

-The Lakers collapse and what is means for LeBron’s future and the franchise.

-Nets-Sixers? Warriors-Nuggets? And some other fun potential playoff scenarios.

-And much more playoff talk!

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 145 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!