Hey everyone! I’m back with a new show this week breaking down the Knicks and the NBA. Here is the show rundown:
-Postmortem on the Knicks 2021-22 season.
-The Lakers collapse and what is means for LeBron’s future and the franchise.
-Nets-Sixers? Warriors-Nuggets? And some other fun potential playoff scenarios.
-And much more playoff talk!
To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.
To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 145 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.
Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!
Loading comments...