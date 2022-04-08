Game Thread: Knicks at Wizards- 04/08/22

It’s the tank battle of the century, folks. The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards are tied in the standings. The loser of this game will likely get a better pick in the 2022 Draft.

The Wizards are taking appropriate steps, resting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kristaps Porzingis (no KP revenge game). Tom Thibodeau will likely rest nobody, smug in his conviction that he only knows how to win.

Game is at 7:00 PM on on MSG.