Game Thread: Knicks at Wizards- 04/08/22

The the loser goes the spoils.

By Joe Flynn
/ new
NBA: Washington Wizards at New York Knicks Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the tank battle of the century, folks. The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards are tied in the standings. The loser of this game will likely get a better pick in the 2022 Draft.

The Wizards are taking appropriate steps, resting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kristaps Porzingis (no KP revenge game). Tom Thibodeau will likely rest nobody, smug in his conviction that he only knows how to win.

Game is at 7:00 PM on on MSG. This is Bullets Forever. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in this thread. Be nice to one another. Go the Knicks!

