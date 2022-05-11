Are the Knicks interested in...Immanuel Quickley?

In the 2000 election, Green Party presidential candidate Ralph Nader was denied a seat at multiple presidential debates. I don’t simply mean he wasn’t permitted on-stage as a participant. I mean that more than once, when Nader had a ticket or pass to attend the event, he was barred from entering. The man’s mere presence was enough to spook the powers that be. That’s when you know you’re onto something.

When the Utah Jazz visited the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their first-round series, Julius Randle sat courtside, as did Knick execs William “Worldwide Wes” Wesley and Allan Houston. The Jazz were apparently ticked off by the visible Knick contingent, and the Mavs didn’t fail to notice one of the leading suitors for Dallas guard Jalen Brunson sitting front and center. When your mere presence spooks the powers that be, you know you’re onto something.

Jake Fischer from Bleacher Report wrote that some within the organization support letting Immanuel Quickley get first crack at playing the point. Fischer also cites Knick sources saying the team’s main motive around last season’s trade deadline was creating enough cap space to offer Brunson a “competitive” contract. Dallas obviously hopes to keep Son of Rick after the postseason they’ve enjoyed together this year; Detroit has a ton of cap room and Brunson seems a logical pairing alongside Cade Cunningham. The Knicks may want Brunson badly, offer him a completely competitive contract, and still not land him.

How many rungs down the ladder would their hopes have to fall before IQ got a fair shot? According to Fischer, there are some within New York’s front office who would prefer starting Quickley as their Plan B if Brunson signs elsewhere:

Some New York staffers would prefer to look internally and give second-year guard Immanuel Quickley an earnest chance at emerging as the team’s starting point guard following this year’s failed Kemba Walker experiment.

As for those Knicks front office members who still aren’t on the IQ bandwagon, I ask this: What else can the front office do if they miss out on Brunson? Would they turn their hopes to trading for Malcolm Brogdon? John Wall will be available for pro’ly a pittance. For you real sickos out there, there are even Russell Westbrook rumors. I wonder: if Quickley isn’t the first choice, how many options have to dry up before the team would hand him the keys?

What do you feel? Share below, babes.