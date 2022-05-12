REPORT: Cam Reddish (shoulder injury) is practicing at the Knicks training facility

If you’re like me, you love a good “young Knicks working out together in the offseason” story. The legendary Marc Berman got the inside scoop Thursday night on such a workout session at the Knicks’ Tarrytown practice facility. This workout was even sweeter, however, since several young Knicks were joined by Cam Reddish.

As you may remember, Reddish hasn’t been participating in basketball activities since suffering an injury to the AC joint in his right shoulder in a scary fall during a game against the Kings on March 7.

Per Berman:

According to multiple sources, Reddish has been at the Knicks’ training center over the last week and has started basketball activities, including light shooting. Other young players — including Quentin Grimes, Miles McBride, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and Jericho Sims — joined the workouts on Monday.

That’s a fun group! We know Toppin and Quickley spent a good portion of last summer working out together in Tarrytown, and their synergy was certainly evident on the court. They were joined this week by the three rooks from last year and the rehabbing Reddish, who will be in the final season of his rookie deal in 2022-23. The kid has a lot to prove. Hopefully he continues to make a smooth recovery.