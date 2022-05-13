Ep. 150 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Hey everyone! Thank you so much for your support through 150 episodes! You are the best! Here is the show rundown this week:
-Knicks trade rumors involving Russell Westbrook and Zion Williamson.
-Drama galore in the Bucks-Celtics series.
-Memphis forces a Game 6 in the “Whoop that trick” game
-The Heat and Suns take control in their playoff series.
-And much more!
