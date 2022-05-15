Executive VP William Wesley will represent the Knicks at the NBA Draft Lottery

The New York Knicks have chosen executive vice president William Wesley to represent the franchise on the dais at the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery.

Knicks Executive Vice President and Senior Basketball Advisor William Wesley will represent us Tuesday in the 2022 @NBADraft Lottery on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/nTpKMflVus — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 15, 2022

Wesley might not be the biggest name to casual fans, but the man known as Worldwide Wes has long been one of the most connected behind-the-scenes dealer in the basketball world. He had been something of an unofficial adviser to the Knicks for years, and joined the team in an official capacity when Leon Rose took over the front office in 2020.

If you believe the gossip, Worldwide Wes has already played a very important role in the organization. He lobbied hard for the front office to take Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley with the 25th pick in the 2020 draft. That obviously worked out well for the Knicks. He also supposedly laid the blame on head coach Tom Thibodeau for the team’s regression in 2021-22. Whatever you think of him, you pretty much have to admit Wes has been heavily involved in the organization. Now, he will press his luck with the lotto gods.

The NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Tuesday, May 17. Be there, and bring your lucky charms.