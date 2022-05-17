The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery is here!

Hello, friends. The New York Knicks will test their luck Tuesday night in the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery. Our Knicks haven’t played basketball in a month, so this is the first consequential night for New York fans in a while.

So what’s at stake for the Knicks tonight? They had the 11th-worst record in the NBA last season. Their lottery odds break down as follows:

77.6% chance they stay at the 11th pick

2.0% of jumping up to the first pick

2.2% of jumping up to the second pick

2.4% of jumping up to the third pick

2.8% of jumping up to the fourth pick

So, that’s a 9.4% chance they land a Top-4 pick (good).

12.6% chance of falling back to the 12th pick (bad!)

0.4 % chance of falling back to the 13th pick (very bad!)

Executive William Wesley — a.k.a. Worldwide Wes — will be representing the Knicks on the dais.

The lottery starts at 8 PM EST on ESPN. Bring your lucky charms!