-The Knicks pick 11th in the upcoming NBA Draft. Who are among their top options to select?

-What the hell happened to the Phoenix Suns in Game 7?

-How the Celtics shot their way past the defending champions.

-The conference finals begin. Who are the favorites to advance to the NBA Finals?

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 151 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

