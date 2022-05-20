 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ep. 151 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

What should the Knicks do with the 11th pick? What the hell happened to Phoenix? And who will make it to the NBA Finals?

By Sean Saint Jacques
Back at it again with a new show this week!

Here is the show rundown:

-The Knicks pick 11th in the upcoming NBA Draft. Who are among their top options to select?

-What the hell happened to the Phoenix Suns in Game 7?

-How the Celtics shot their way past the defending champions.

-The conference finals begin. Who are the favorites to advance to the NBA Finals?

