Knicks Notes: Miles McBride talks workouts and Summer League, Obi Toppin talks to Dwyane Wade

Happy Sunday, friends. The weekend is almost over, but at least you can hear some about your young Knicks.

We begin rookie guard Miles McBride. Is he still technically a rookie? I guess not. Anyway, he spoke with Ian Begley at a Courts of Dreams charity function. The two discussed his offseason plans. As we’ve heard before, McBride has been working out with several young Knicks at the team’s Tarrytown practice facility — he mentioned Quentin Grimes and Obi Toppin. When asked to name a facet of his game he’s working on, Deuce said he’s working on all facets. That’s right, young king: leave no weaknesses.

In Summer League news, Deuce said he expects to represent the Knicks in Vegas. My dream is for the Knicks to select Johnny Davis in the NBA Draft, then unleash the Deuce/Grimes/Davis/Feron Hunt/Jericho Sims lineup of death. Pray for the Knicks’ Summer League opponents.

McBride’s Tarrytown workout partner Obi Toppin recently sat down with future Hall of Famers and longtime Knicks tormenter Dwyane Wade for a Bleacher Report series. He’s joined by young players like Tyrese Haliburton, Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, and the WNBA’s Napheesa Collier. It’s pretty nice young company.

Obi talked about trusting in your teammates and staying away from the haters on social media.

“That’s what we look for, from vets and other players to talk to us and tell us what we need to work on to get better. I feel like your team is all you got. Everybody there, they’re there because they are trying to win.” “I feel like that’s all you got to worry about. You don’t need to worry about all the extra stuff going on, on social media or what people are trying to say. The only people working, fighting, and seeing each other every day are the people on your team.”

Good advice! Both these young fellas are composed and responsible. It’s a good thing.