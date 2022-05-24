 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

RJ Barrett to represent Canada in international play this summer

Captain Canada is back!

By Joe Flynn
/ new
Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

RJ Barrett is not only a rising young star for the New York Knicks, he is also a proud son of Canada. And RJ is once again doing the patriotic thing by representing Team Canada in international competition this summer.

You may remember that RJ tried leading the Canadians to an Olympic berth last summer, but was thwarted in a close game by Tomas Satoransky and the Czech Republic. RJ and Andrew Wiggins were the best players on that Canada squad, which was thinned out by injuries. This time, RJ will have a bit more help.

That’s some serious Canadian thunder, especially if Jamal Murray is ready to go after missing all of the 2021-22 season with a knee injury. There is no Olympics or FIBA world championship tournament this summer, but this core group is making a three-year commitment leading up to the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Team Canada president Rowan Barrett, Sr. made a impassioned speech about what it means to play for the homeland. Rowan Barrett, Jr. (I believe they’re related?) was impressed.

We wish you the best of luck, Barrett family, as you quest to lead Canada to Olympic glory. Please rise for the national anthem.

More From Posting and Toasting

Loading comments...