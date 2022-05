New show this week!

Here is the show rundown this week:

-Addressing the tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde.

-Knicks trade talks. Should the Knicks trade RJ Barrett?

-Warriors and Celtics are on the brink of the NBA Finals.

-Will the Knicks trade up in the draft? Is Jaden Ivey in play?

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 152 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!