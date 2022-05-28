The Knicks hired DeSagana Diop as the head coach of their G League team

The Knicks have a new head coach...the Westchester Knicks, that is. Former NBA center DeSagana Diop will replace Derrick Alston as the head coach of the Knicks’ G League franchise.

The Knicks are expected to hire DeSegana Diop as the new head coach of their G League @wcknicks, league sources say.



Diop was represented by Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose as a player and has coached with Utah and Houston.



You may remember Diop from his playing days. A native of Senegal, he was drafted No. 8 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2001. He played 12 years in the league as a respected defensive big man with the Cavs, Mavericks, Nets and Bobcats. Here’s a Diop highlight mix from the mid-aughts that you probably didn’t know you needed.

Since retirement, Diop has worked as a coach in the G League, and also with the Rockets and Jazz. He was on Utah’s staff with Knicks assistant coach Johnnie Bryant. Marc Berman is already speculating — as he loves to do — that Diop could join the Knicks if they fire head coach Tom Thibodeau and promote Bryant. Personally, I wouldn’t mind that...every NBA coaching staff should have a ridiculously huge former center.

