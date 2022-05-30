Did RJ Barrett set the Celtics on the path to the NBA Finals?

If you’re reading this site, you probably don’t care much for the Boston Celtics. The Knicks’ longtime tormentor punched their ticket to the franchise’s 22nd NBA Finals with a win against the Heat on Sunday night. The Celtics did New York a favor by sweeping the Nets out of the playoffs in the first round, but they should’ve had the good manners to bow out in the next round. Instead, we are perilously close to yet another Boston sports title. America — nay, the world — doesn’t deserve that.

This Celtics team looked dead in the water midway through the 2021-22 regular season, only to catch fire and storm all the way to the No. 2 seed in the East. What was the low point of the season, which forced them to look in the mirror and declare, “We have to play better?” According to Jayson Tatum’s postgame remarks, it was a January 6 loss to our own Knicks. You may remember the ending to that game.

Did you forget RJ Barrett’s game-winner? Tatum surely hasn’t.

Jayson Tatum: "The toughest moment for me was blowing that 25-point lead against New York and RJ Barrett hit the game-winning shot over me." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 30, 2022

The Celtics were a sub-.500 team at that point in the season. They finished the regular season on a 33-11 run. Now, they’re in the Finals.

What is the point of this article? Is it just another cheap excuse to watch the RJ game-winner again? You got me...that’s exactly what it is. Let’s watch it one more time, from different angles!

Go Warriors in the Finals, I guess. Knicks forever!