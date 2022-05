Hey everyone! Here is what’s to come on this week’s episode:

-Memphis vs Golden State fireworks and hard fouls

-Drama in Bucks vs Celtics

-Why no one wins the Harden-Simmons trade

-The Suns battle through the Devin Booker injury

And much more!

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 149 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!