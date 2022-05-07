The NBA is on notice: Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley are taking hot yoga classes

Happy weekend, friends. Both New York baseball teams were rained out today. The NBA playoffs are still going on, if that’s your sort of thing. But what about the young Knicks? What have they been up at the start of the offseason?

Well, I have some good news. Some of those young Knicks are already preparing for next season by undergoing the torture test known as hot yoga. Assistant coach Johnnie Bryant has apparently convinced both Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin to take hot yoga classes, as shown on Instagram.

Obi Toppin to Johnnie Bryant on IG: “Hot yoga sess ” https://t.co/sCKF2Tu3e7 pic.twitter.com/qPySk4oSbk — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 4, 2022

I have a few thoughts. First of all, Johnnie Bryant should be the head coach. While Tom Thibodeau is sitting on his ass, watching film and thinking of more excuses not to start IQ next season, Bryant is molding IQ and Obi into lean, mean basketball machines. Why isn’t Thibs taking these guys to hot yoga? I would actually pay money to watch that!

Second, the league is officially on notice: The Hot Yoga Boys are about to take over. This duo was wrecking shit at the end of this season, and that was before the hot yoga classes. Obi’s gonna be extending his arms to dunk from halfcourt like Michael Jordan at the end of “Space Jam.”

Bet the over on the 2022-23 Knicks, folks.