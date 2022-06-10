Ep. 154 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Here is the show rundown:

-Knicks rumors and offseason news including Donovan Mitchell speculation.

-Is there pressure on the Knicks front office to rebuild this roster over the next few months?

-NBA Draft news and notes. Should the Knicks take Johnny Davis out of Wisconsin?

-NBA Finals talk. Will the Celtics finish off the Warriors?

