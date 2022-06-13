Knicks hosted G League prospect MarJon Beauchamp for solo workout

Last week, the New York Knicks invited several high-profile draft prospects to their Tarrytown facility for a workout. That group included Dyson Daniels of the G League Ignite.

The Knicks once again dipped their toes into the G League waters, inviting Daniels’ Ignite teammate, MarJon Beauchamp, to their facility for a solo workout. This one wasn’t nearly as well-covered by the media, but Beauchamp spilled the beans on his Instagram account.

MarJon Beauchamp’s IG Saturday. Reports are it was a solo workout pic.twitter.com/pJ1cpCJ3gn — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 12, 2022

Beauchamp is an interesting story. A four-star recruit out of high school, he played for a JUCO program before jumping to the G League. He’s a big wing with a good motor and a 7’1” wingspan, but he didn’t shoot it well for the Ignite. Bleacher Report has him at No. 19 in their latest mock draft.

The Knicks wouldn’t draft Beauchamp at No. 11, but a solo workout suggests they have some interest. They have shown repeatedly over the past two years that they are willing to trade down. Could it happen again? We’ll find out on June 23.