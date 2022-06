Here is the show rundown:

-Will the Knicks trade up to get Jaden Ivey?

-If the Knicks stay at #11, which direction will they go?

-How Golden State has turned the NBA Finals around.

-Can the Warriors close out the Celtics?

-A big announcement and much more!

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 155 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!