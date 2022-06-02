REPORT: The Knicks are hiring Rick Brunson as assistant coach

SNY’s Ian Begley is reporting that the New York Knicks are planning to add former Knicks player and former Tom Thibodeau assistant Rick Brunson as an assistant coach.

Rick Brunson has been the head coach at Camden High School for the past three years.

OK, let’s get it out of the way right now: Rick just so happens to be the father of Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, perhaps the top unrestricted free agent available this summer. It has long been rumored that the Knicks are interested in signing Jalen.

However, this shouldn’t necessarily be billed as just a cheap bid to lure Jalen to New York. Rick has extensive history with both Thibs and team president Leon Rose. Brunson was one of the first players Rose represented in his career as an agent. Brunson coached under Thibs in Minnesota and Chicago. He also worked as an assistant in Charlotte and Denver.

However, Brunson does come with a sketchy history. He resigned from Thibs’ staff in Minnesota following allegations of sexual harassment.

According to Begley, Brunson will take over the assistant role of Kenny Payne, who left the staff to become the head coach at Louisville. As for his son, I’d wager Dallas remains the frontrunner to retain his services, regardless of who sits on New York’s bench.