The Knicks unveiled their 2022 Summer League schedule

Are you ready for cutthroat Summer League action, Knicks fans? Well good news, because the NBA dropped the Knicks’ Summer League schedule on Monday. Let’s get to it!

The Knicks’ summer league schedule is out:



• July 8 — GSW (8pm ET)

• July 10 — CHI (5pm ET)

• July 11 — POR (11pm ET)

• July 14 — ORL (7:30pm ET)



Everyone gets at least one playoff game, too. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) June 20, 2022

We begin with a marquee matchup, as the Knicks take on the world champion Golden State Warriors. Will Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody play? Will James Wiseman?

Next, the Knicks play the Chicago Bulls. I’m an old man and I hate the Bulls. Whoop their asses, summer Knicks!

Third, the Knicks play the Portland Trail Blazers, who currently hold the No. 7 overall pick. Maybe they’ll trade it, though. Who knows!

Finally, they play the Orlando Magic, who hold the No. 1 overall pick. That could be fun.

The Knicks are guaranteed at least one playoff game, which would have helped in the last regular season, to be honest.

The only question now is who will be representing the orange and blue this summer. Miles “Deuce” McBride has already said he’ll be there. If Quentin Grimes is healthy, he’ll probably be there. Jericho Sims should be there, too. Of course, the Knicks could blow all this up with a big draft night trade. Regardless, it should be fun!

See you in Vegas!