2022 NBA Draft: Who we took for the Knicks in SB Nation’s mock draft

The annual SB Nation mock draft has dropped. Our beloved Knicks picked at No. 11 in the first round, and I once again had the honor of making the selection. My choice: Duke forward AJ Griffin.

Why did I choose Griffin? My reasoning is below.

The choice between AJ Griffin and Johnny Davis (whom I fully expect to be gone before pick 11 in the real draft) is a difficult one. I love me some Johnny Davis, but I just can’t see the Knicks passing up Griffin. He’s a New York-bred wing with good size who can absolutely shoot the lights out — 44.7% from three in his freshman season at Duke. The defense may be lacking, but Tom Thibodeau will get the best out of Griffin on that end... or else bench him until he gets fired. The real concern with Griffin is his injury history. Is he falling out of the top 10 because teams are scared off by his medicals? But if the Knicks feel comfortable with his health moving forward, this pick is pretty much a no-brainer.

So there you have it...go out and order your Knicks “Griffin” jersey. Also, check out our AJ Griffin “Know the Prospect” profile.

Are you wondering who was picked in the top 10, thereby influencing my decision to pick Griffin? Check out the mock draft. Then let me have it in the comments. I’m trying my best, folks!