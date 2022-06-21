The latest Mitchell Robinson contract chatter

Marc Stein wrote in his newsletter that the New York Knicks are getting close to re-signing unrestricted free agent Mitchell Robinson: “Monday night also delivered the strongest rumbles I’ve heard to date that a new multiyear deal to keep Mitchell Robinson in New York is looming.” (Article is behind a paywall.)

Ian Begley has also reported that a deal with Robinson is very likely.

On Saturday, Begley guested on Knicks Film School’s Draft Class podcast to dish about the Knicks and Robinson. Begley mentioned Detroit’s interest in Mitch, and said, “There are a couple other contenders, depending on how things shake out with Rudy Gobert, where you could see them coming after Mitchell Robinson.”

“I think it’s going to play itself out based on the centers ahead of Mitch on the market. At the end of the day, my assumption is the money is going to be at a place where the Knicks end up being comfortable with bringing him back. I know that he’s valued by the people over there by the way he impacts the defensive end. Obviously, Tom Thibodeau is a defensive coach.”

Unless Detroit drops a $20 million bag in front of the 7’1” Cajun, Begley thinks Mitch will re-sign with New York.

“If Mitch goes elsewhere, I think it would be a sign-and-trade where the Knicks are getting something back or as part of a deal where the Knicks needed to create some space or create the money to bring a player back via trade,” said Begley.

“I don’t think the Knicks would hesitate to bring in somebody like Isaiah Hartenstein or Mo Bamba where you would have what they’ve had for the last couple of years, where Mitchell Robinson and Nerlens Noel, when healthy...come in and protect the rim.”

Today Begley reported, “My read on Robinson and the Knicks at the moment is that the club would feel comfortable matching an offer that’s in the neighborhood of the mid-level exception (projected at $44.5 million over four years).”

He added, “Also, if the Knicks need to shed salary to sign Jalen Brunson or Kyrie Irving or trade for Donovan Mitchell (I see all scenarios as unlikely right now), then they may need to include Robinson as a sweetener in the trade.”

In other Begley news, he reported that the Knicks have contacted the Pistons about trading up for their fifth pick in the upcoming draft. “Cam Reddish’s name has come up in the conversation and would fit Detroit’s timeline.”

Sure seems like Robinson’s name must have come up in the discussion.

Meanwhile, Eli Becht at Heavy.com quoted an anonymous NBA executive who thinks that the Knicks might be interested in trading Robinson for Charlotte Hornet Terry Rozier.

Rozier, a 6’1” point guard who averaged 19.3 points, 4.3 boards, and 4.5 dimes last season, is on a four-year $96.2 million contract.

“There’s still interest there in Terry Rozier,” said the exec. “He has played well in his role there obviously but the Hornets want to give LaMelo the ball more, let him run the show completely and get pieces that feed off him. He’s ready for that. They want a better defensive presence, a 3-and-D guy next to him so there’s an opportunity to make a move on him.” “The Hornets want a big man badly and the Knicks could go sign-and-trade for Mitchell Robinson,” said the exec. “That’s the best deal for both sides, really.”

No thanks! My gut says that Leon Rose & Co. are more interested in bringing on a more impactful vet or a young stud like Jaden Ivey. Rozier seems more like a last resort if the other plans fall through.

Here's the Block Ness Monster, working to improve his free throw shooting. The goal is 80%! Keep at it, Mitch!