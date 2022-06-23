How to watch the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST, June 23 at the Barclays Center. The selections will be announced on ESPN, streamed on Watch ESPN, and aired on ABC (the first round, at least).

Arrive early and you might find Kyrie Irving burning sage outside. If he’s wearing a Knicks’ jersey, run.

The draft night excitement is electric. Will the Knicks play draft-board-hopscotch to land on Jaden Ivey (Purdue) or Dyson Daniels (Ignite)? Will they hold pat to take Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona) or Johnny Davis (Wisconsin)? Or trade down for a sleeper?

Paolo Banchero has gained ground on the number one spot of late, and is listed (as of my last check) at +255 at DraftKings. He’s passed Chet Holmgren, who sits at +350. Jabari Smith Jr. is still the favorite at -250. Click their names to read their P&T profiles.

Remember to empty your bladder before 7:30 p.m. and have your snacks ready. Unless you’re keen to talk basketball, don’t call my phone. Let’s go Knickerbockers!

