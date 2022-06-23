 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NBA Draft first-round recap: The Knicks made many moves, drafted nobody

Happy trails, Kemba.

By Russell_Richardson
2022 NBA Draft

Surprising few, the top three picks in tonight’s 2022 NBA Draft were Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and Jabari Smith.

Surprising many, the Sacramento Kings kept their fourth pick and with it chose Keegan Murray. Other teams made offers for the pick, including the New York Knicks, but the Kings used it to select the talented forward from Iowa. During the telecast, ESPN’s Jay Bilas called Murray “The most ready to plug in right now.”

The Knicks had also attempted to swap with Detroit for their fifth pick. The Pistons kept theirs, too, selecting Jaden Ivey (Purdue) and crushing New York’s dream of landing a Ja Morant-type point guard. There was scuttlebutt about the Pistons taking Ivey with the intention of prolonging trade discussions, but it seems the human rocket will remain in the Motor City.

With the 11th pick, the Knicks chose Ousmane Dieng (F, 6’10”, New Zealand Breakers), but held him for approximately thirty seconds before swapping him with OKC for three conditional, future first round picks.

There was some confusion about Charlotte’s pick at 14. They selected Jalen Duren, who was then traded to the Knicks, who then sent him and Kemba Walker to Detroit. Acquiring the promising center should end the Pistons’ pursuit of Mitchell Robinson and curtail a bidding war for the Knicks’ big man.

According to Stefan Bondy, “The Knicks traded four future second round picks and a conditional first round pick to the Hornets to shed Kemba Walker’s salary.” Zach Lowe added, “The Knicks will also be acquiring the Bucks 2025 first-round pick in the Pistons-Knicks-Hornets trade, per league sources. The Pistons got that MIL pick from Portland in the Jerami Grant deal yesterday.”

And thus concludes the Kemba Walker experiment. Here’s the draft order:

1. Orlando MagicPaolo Banchero (F, Duke)

2. Oklahoma City ThunderChet Holmgren (C, Gonzaga)

3. Houston RocketsJabari Smith (F, Auburn)

4. Sacramento Kings – Keegan Murray (F, Iowa)

5. Detroit PistonsJaden Ivey (G, Purdue)

6. Indiana Pacers Bennedict Mathurin (F, Arizona)

7. Portland Trail BlazersShaedon Sharpe (G, Kentucky)

8. New Orleans PelicansDyson Daniels (G, Ignite)

9. San Antonio SpursJeremy Sochan (F, Baylor)

10. Washington WizardsJohnny Davis (G, Wisconsin)

11. New York Knicks to Oklahoma City – Ousmane Dieng (F, Breakers)

12. Oklahoma City Thunder – Jalen Williams (G, Santa Clara)

13. Charlotte Hornets to New York to Detroit Pistons – Jalen Duren (C, Memphis)

14. Cleveland CavaliersOchai Agbaji (G, Kansas)

15. Charlotte Hornets – Mark Williams (C, Duke)

16. Atlanta HawksAJ Griffin (G, Duke)

17. Houston Rockets – Tari Eason (F, LSU)

18. Chicago BullsDalen Terry (G, Arizona)

19. Minnesota Timberwolves to Memphis – Jake LaRavia (F, Wake Forest)

20. San Antonio Spurs – Malaki Branham (G, Ohio)

21. Denver NuggetsChristian Braun (G, Kansas)

22. Memphis Grizzlies to Minnesota– Walker Kessler (C, Auburn)

23. Philadelphia 76ers to Memphis – David Roddy (G, Colorado State)

24. Milwaukee BucksMarJon Beauchamp (G, Ignite)

25. San Antonio Spurs – Blake Wesley (G, Notre Dame)

26. Dallas Mavericks to Minnesota – Wendell Moore, Jr. (F, Duke)

27. Miami HeatNikola Jovic (F, Mega Mozzart)

28. Golden State WarriorsPatrick Baldwin, Jr. (F, Milwaukee)

29. Memphis Grizzlies to the Rockets – TyTy Washington, Jr. (G, Kentucky)

30. Oklahoma City Thunder – Peyton Watson (F, UCLA)

The Knicks currently have the 42 pick in the second round. Unless they swap it. Which is likely.

Professor’s got more for you tomorrow! G’night, Knickerbockers.

