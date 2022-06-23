The Knicks selected Duke guard Trevor Keels with the No. 42 overall pick

It took many ours of consternation and heartache, but the New York Knicks finally made a pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. With the No. 42 overall pick, they selected Duke guard Trevor Keels.

The 6’4” guard averaged 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season. He wasn’t nearly as highly regarded heading into the draft as teammates Paolo Banchero (selected No. 1 overall), AJ Griffin (passed up by the Knicks for some reason) and Mark Williams. Most draft observers thought the freshman should stay in school to improve his draft grade, but he chose to take his chances in the draft. He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, however.

The Knicks seem set at the (undersized) guard position with Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride and (let’s just assume, since they appear to be moving heaven and earth to free up the cap space for him) Jalen Brunson. Can Keels crack that rotation? If not, he’s likely headed to the G League. At least we’ll see him in Summer League, though.