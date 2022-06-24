Ep. 156 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Here is the show rundown:
-The Knicks went for it but risk the future of the franchise on this free agency window.
-Full live reaction to all of the Knicks wheeling and dealing from the night including the trades of the 11 and 13 picks along with the three-team trade with Charlotte and Detroit.
-Live reaction to Trevor Keels being selected in the second round.
-The ramifications of the first round and what it could mean for the future of the Knicks.
-Reacting to the top 11 picks in the draft live and much more!
