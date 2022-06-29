REPORT: PG Jalen Brunson will meet with Knicks, Mavericks and Heat during free agency

Knicks fans were feeling all types of feelings Tuesday when several top NBA reporters stated that the Dallas Mavericks had all but given up trying to re-sign free agent point guard Jalen Brunson, who was almost certain to sign with the Knicks during free agency. But these are the Knicks, and we can never count on a big-name free agent actually signing with the organization until the ink on the contract is dry.

With that in mind, it was a bit upsetting to see Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes report that Brunson plans to meet with three teams when the free agency period opens Thursday: New York, Dallas, and “dark horse” Miami.

Free agent guard Jalen Brunson is granting meetings to Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and dark horse Miami Heat on first day of free agency, league sources tell @YahooSports: https://t.co/Y76tUOsdLk — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 29, 2022

The Knicks won’t have to travel far, as Brunson is planning on hosting the teams in New York.

According to Haynes, the Mavericks are bringing the big guns to the meeting, including owner Mark Cuban, head coach Jason Kidd, and perhaps a few teammates. However, Haynes reported that their current offer of five years and $106 million isn’t nearly enough for Brunson’s liking. Is Cuban willing to up the ante? Will that be enough to sway Brunson back to Big D?

And then there is the Miami Heat. They don’t have nearly enough cap space to field a competition offer, so they’d have to swing some sign-and-trade shenanigans. However, this is Pat Riley we’re talking about, here. The man is literally Satan.

Free agency kicks off Thursday at 6 PM EST. Buckle up, buckeroos.