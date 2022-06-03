Ep. 153 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Here is this week’s show rundown:

-Knicks hire Rick Brunson as an assistant coach. What it could mean for Jalen Brunson’s chances of coming for the Knicks.

-Dissecting Jimmy Butler’s series deciding shot in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

-Live reaction to Game 1 of the NBA Finals as the Celtics take 1-0 series lead.

-Could Jabari Smith to the Magic at number one be all but confirmed?

-The Nets defer their first round pick to next season.

-And much more!

