Here is the show rundown:

-Can the Knicks finish off a deal for Jalen Brunson?

-Is Brunson the right fit?

-What other moves can they make to improve the team?

-Kyrie and KD might leave Brooklyn. What would the Nets future look like if they left?

NOTE: Dejounte Murry is discussed and obviously he is now a Hawk. This post and podcast was already in place before I could edit it out.

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 157 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!