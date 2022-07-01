Ep. 157 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast

Here is the show rundown:
-Can the Knicks finish off a deal for Jalen Brunson?
-Is Brunson the right fit?
-What other moves can they make to improve the team?
-Kyrie and KD might leave Brooklyn. What would the Nets future look like if they left?
NOTE: Dejounte Murry is discussed and obviously he is now a Hawk. This post and podcast was already in place before I could edit it out.
